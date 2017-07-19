'Reagitator' rebukes judges over driving ban

John Frederick Manning of Bundaberg walks from the Brisbane Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

BUNDABERG'S John Frederick Manning could have been driving again more than three years ago.

And even though judges keep throwing out his court appeals, the convicted stalker says he will take his case to the country's highest court.

Queensland Court of Appeal in Brisbane was told that in 2013, a magistrate fined Manning and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Manning had landed in trouble for causing "unnecessary noise or smoke” and having a defective vehicle.

He appealed the disqualification the same day - November 14, 2013.

Because he appealed, the disqualification was suspended.

But among a cavalcade of legal setbacks for Manning - including a 2015 conviction for stalking a woman - Judge Michael Rackemann dismissed the appeal.

That dismissal, in May 2014, meant the three-month driving disqualification took effect.

But the next month, Manning was seen driving a car. For that, he was convicted, back in the magistrates court.

And with that conviction, his driving ban was extended two years.

Manning appealed that court decision too.

And that appeal was thrown out in a district court.

"His main complaint ... was that for a number of reasons, he had been led to believe he was not disqualified from driving on those days,” Justice Walter Sofronoff said on Tuesday.

"He believed that the disqualification had expired.”

Justice Sofronoff, the appeal court president, said Manning made an error of law, not an an error of fact, and the appeal could not rely on errors of law.

"On that appeal, he re-agitated upon a variety of bases the same contention - namely, that he did not know he was disqualified.”

He said giving Manning leave to appeal would lead him to "re-agitate his baseless case yet again”.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson and Justice Peter Applegarth agreed.

As court was adjourned, Manning asked for the justices' names.

He was told the names would appear on the daily law list and in the published reasons for judgment.

Manning wanted the names immediately, adding: "I'm not happy with your decisions and I intend to lodge an appeal in the High Court of Australia.”

Manning, who represented himself, was seen going to the Commonwealth Law Courts shortly after.

- NewsRegional