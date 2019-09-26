Menu
NEW OWNERS: Tam Dang, Gina Dang, Gem Nguyen, John Santalucia, Victor Dang and Toan Nguyen were given the keys earlier this month.
News

Ready to unveil plans for CBD

26th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
THE new owners of Bundaberg’s “whale building” are now ready to unveil their plans.

The building was in the ownership of local businessman John Santalucia since 1990, but changed hands early this month.

The new owners, the family behind SSS Strawberries, have kept their plans for the building quiet.

“There’s been a lot of work in the last few months behind the scenes with engineers, town planners, architects, councillors and other business partners that we’ve been dealing with and they’re all very excited,” SSS Strawberries chief financial officer Toan Nguyen said earlier in the month.

Plans for the building are set to be revealed today.

bundaberg cbd business development investment john santalucia sss strawberries whale building
Bundaberg News Mail

