Ready to play for our mate Adam

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg Bulls Harrison Doyle and Brennan Norris have played some important matches in their life, but none as important as Saturday night.

Both have represented Bundaberg at the state championships but playing for their mate Adam Harford will be even bigger.

The duo will be part of the New Bulls team set to take on the Old Bulls at the Hoops for Harford charity event at Bundy Basketball Stadium.

The night is in support of fellow Bull Harford who is fighting leukaemia and is in Brisbane getting treatment.

All funds from the night will go to his family.

“It’s an honour to play for an old teammate and a friend,” Doyle said.

“I’ve been playing with Adam for the past four or five years, grown up with him in the teenage years.”

Doyle will play against some of the players that inspired him to become a Bull and some who also coached him.

“I’m quite excited actually. There’s a couple of guys that have coached me and I’ve looked up to them as players,” Doyle said.

“There’s no pressure, just a bit of fun, (and) hopefully raising some money for Adam.”

One of those players will be Willie “Shack” Shackleford, who is travelling from Darwin to play.

Shackleford made more than 100 appearances for the Bulls in the Queensland Basketball League.

Norris, who was coached by Shackleford, hopes to keep him quiet.

“It will be pretty fun to go against him,” he said.

“He’ll put on a good show for the crowd.

“Hopefully he doesn’t dunk over me.”

Organiser Mick Catlin said Harford was fighting well and had been overwhelmed by the response by the community.

He’s going through stage two of his treatment.

“He’s actually in great spirit, he feels confident he is going to beat this,” Catlin said.

“At times he’s tired and not feeling the best, but his attitude he is feeling quite good about it.”

The night starts at 5.30pm. Admission is by gold coin donation. There will be raffles as well as an auction for signed Brisbane Bullets and Sydney Kings shirts.

Donations for Harford can also be made via GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/37N3ePp.

.