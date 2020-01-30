Ready to Master rivals next month

Chris Lynn of Brisbane Heat batting during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match between the Melbourne Stars and the Brisbane Heat at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, January 25, 2020. Is he playing in Bundy?

Chris Lynn of Brisbane Heat batting during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match between the Melbourne Stars and the Brisbane Heat at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, January 25, 2020. Is he playing in Bundy?

CRICKET: Between them this year’s Bulls Masters team to visit Bundy have done it all, won the Sheffield Shield title and represented Australia more than 200 times in tests.

But this year the team will be out to beat Bundaberg, which it didn’t do last year.

The Bulls Masters have named their team to take on a Bundaberg Invitational XI next month at Salter Oval.

It is the third year of it happening with the event now one of the biggest on the calendar.

The Bulls have selected former Australian bowlers Michael Kasprowicz, Nathan Hauritz with fellow past test players Darren Lehmann and Andrew Symonds also coming.

The most capped Australian wicketkeeper of all time, Ian Healy, is also coming.

There will also be a current player involved with Melbourne Renegades spinner Cameron Boyce coming to play.

He took more than 10 wickets in this year’s Big Bash.

“We’ve seen through the Bulls Masters Country Challenge and the Youth Cup that cricket in Wide Bay is improving, and a lot of that has to do with the initiatives that the Bundaberg Cricket Association has put in place over the past few years, such as the Bundy Big Bash which has such a big following”, Bulls Masters chairman and player in the match Ian Healy said.

“We’re expecting a tough game against some quality cricketers who we have a lot of respect for, especially after they beat us last season.

“That’s why we’ve bought in some more firepower such as Cameron Boyce who plays for the Melbourne Renegades and recently retired guns such as Luke Feldman and Nathan Hauritz.”

There could be more names added, including Chris Lynn who was slated to return this year after playing in last year’s Bulls Masters and attracting plenty of attention with the crowd.

The two sides will play on February 29 with the team to also visit schools and the hospital on the trip with more details to be released soon.

The Bundaberg XI will be named at a later date before the event.

TEAM: Michael Kasprowicz, Nathan Hauritz, Jimmy Maher, Luke Feldman, Nathan Reardon, Cameron Boyce, Ian Healy, Andrew Symonds, Darren Lehmann, Gavin Fitness, Chris Simpson, Geoff Foley