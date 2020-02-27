Ready to make positive Impact after graduation

WITH a smile from ear to ear, Deanne Reeves was one of 11 students who celebrated the completion of her Home and Community Care Individual Support studies at Impact and couldn’t wait to start work.

For Ms Reeves it was the clients who made all the work worthwhile.

“When we did practical placement, getting to know the individual clients and what their needs and wants were and helping them achieve stuff was really, really good,” she said.

“I feel really fulfilled and happy when I’m making other people happy, so knowing that they’ve done something they want makes me feel good.”

Having graduated yesterday, Ms Reeves has employment with Impact and is excited to start her career.

Impact trainer Vicki Lyons said after a lot of hard work the graduating students were ready to start making a difference in the community.

“We’ve been doing home and community care for quite some time,” she said.

“At Impact we work very hard to give our students the skills and knowledge required for employment.”

Ms Lyons said it was extremely important to have a course like this in Bundaberg.

“The best thing about Bundaberg is that it has wrap around services,” she said.

“So it’s got other services that can help the individuals or their families in times of crisis, which stops people from studying.

“Having that wrap around service is unique to a training organisation and we have those facilities to be able to help them in other ways rather than just training.”

Ms Lyons said for a lot of people the course was a career changer.

The next course in Home and Community Care Individual Support starts on March 23.

There will be an information session about the next course at Impact, 108 Bargara Rd, at 9.30am on March 19.