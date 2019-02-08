READY TO HIT TOWN: New Bucc signs on

NEW ADDITION: Kyle Townsend in action for South West Queensland Thunder during last year's Nationals Premier League competition.

NEW ADDITION: Kyle Townsend in action for South West Queensland Thunder during last year's Nationals Premier League competition. Contributed

FOOTBALL: New Wide Bay Buccaneers recruit Kyle Townsend says his role at the club won't be just limited to the football pitch during the upcoming season.

Townsend is a new signing for the Football Queensland Premier League side after the seniors failed to score a single point in last year's competition as it conceded more than 100 goals.

The new Buccaneer brings valuable experience after playing in the National Premier League for the South West Queensland Thunder last year and the Sunshine Coast Fire in 2016.

"I'm relocating to the area so I thought I'd join the club,” Townsend said.

"They are a new club and I like the destination they are heading despite what happened last year.”

Townsend plays either in the midfield or at centre back in defence and said he's happy to play where it suited the team.

He knows the challenge will be tough in season two for the Buccaneers.

"The biggest thing for me is to see us improve on results from last year,” Townsend said.

"I would love for us to reduce the goal margin in each game.

"I also want to help midfielders and strikers and give them a chance to play the game more and score goals.”

Townsend said the season would also be about proving to the Wide Bay community how important the side was to the region.

"I want to see us help interact with the community more,” he said.

"We want the best local players to play.”

Townsend said the region should be proud of everyone that plays for the Buccaneers as it was a huge achievement for those players to get to that level.

The new recruit is one of 12 senior players signed by the club this season with captain Jacob Chapman, Shaun Mitchell and new marquee signing Yusuke Onoue joining him.

The Buccaneers are looking to sign 20 players before the season starts on March 2 against Rochedale Rovers in Brisbane.

Townsend moves to Bundy soon.