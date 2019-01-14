READY TO DO IT ALL AGAIN: BRL A-grade draw is released
LEAGUE: The Waves winning back-to-back titles could hinge on a mad first month to start this year's A-grade season.
The Bundaberg Rugby League finalised the draw for the competition next year at the first meeting of the year yesterday.
And the defending champions will face the full brunt of the competition early on.
The NewsMail can reveal the Tigers start the season in round one against preliminary finalists, Isis, before taking on runners-up the Wallaroos in round two.
The Waves then face finalists Easts in round three in an eagerly anticipated match after players moved between clubs this off-season.
The premiers round out the first four rounds against Brothers.
The positive is that all matches are at Salter Oval.
In other round one matches, Brothers face rivals Western Suburbs at Salter Oval with the Wallaroos facing Eastern Suburbs and Hervey Bay taking on Maryborough Brothers.
All matches will be held on March 30 with the last two games to be held at Eskdale Park.
The competition will be held over 16 regular season rounds with the finals to start on August 24 and all games to be held on Saturday.
The grand final will be held on September 14.
The BRL confirmed in the meeting that the competition would have weeks off for Easter and the 47th Battalion in seniors and the under-20s.
The A-grade was meant to have another week off with the junior carnival, which will be held in Bundy at Salter Oval this year.
But this has been changed to allow players to have the week off to attend Magic Round in the NRL when all eight matches will be held at Suncorp Stadium from May 9-12.
The Waves proposed the idea, which was approved by all clubs and the BRL.
The move means the round of fixtures that will be held during the junior carnival weekend will be held away from Bundaberg.
The BRL also finalised rounds 15 and 16, which sees teams play two teams for a third time in the regular season.
The draw, out of a hat, will see Wests take on Isis, Easts face Brothers, the Wallaroos face The Waves and Maryborough Brothers take on Hervey Bay in round 15.
In the final round, Wests face Hervey Bay, The Waves face Easts, Wallaroos take on Brothers and Isis face Maryborough Brothers.
The round 15 draw is exactly the same as round 16 during last year's competition.
Draw is below with all times to be released soon:
Round 1 - March 30
The Waves v Isis - Salter Oval
Brothers v Wests - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Easts - Eskdale Park
Maryborough Brothers v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park
Round 2 - April 6
The Waves v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Wests v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval
Easts v Hervey Bay - Childers
Isis v Brothers - Childers
Round 3 - April 13
Easts v The Waves - Salter Oval
Wests v Isis - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v Brothers - Stafford Park
Hervey Bay v Wallaroos - Stafford Park
April 20 - Easter
Round 4 - April 27
Brothers v The Waves - Salter Oval
Wests v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v Easts - Eskdale Park
Wallaroos v Isis - Eskdale Park
May 4 - 47th Battalion seniors
May 11 - NRL Magic Round
Round 5 - May 18
Brothers v Easts - Salter Oval
Wests v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Hervey Bay v The Waves - Childers
Isis v Maryborough Brothers - Childers
Round 6 - May 25
Easts v Isis - Salter Oval
Wests v The Waves - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Maryborough Brothers - Stafford Park
Hervey Bay v Brothers - Stafford Park
Round 7 - June 1
Wests v Easts - Salter Oval
Brothers v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v The Waves - Eskdale Park
Hervey Bay v Isis - Eskdale Park
Round 8 - June 8
Brothers v Isis - Salter Oval
Easts v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v Wests - Eskdale Park
Wallaroos v The Waves - Eskdale Park
Round 9 - June 15
Brothers v Wests - Salter Oval
Easts v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Hervey Bay v Maryborough Brothers - Childers
Isis v The Waves - Childers
Round 10 - June 22
The Waves v Brothers - Salter Oval
Easts v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Isis - Stafford Park
Hervey Bay v Wests - Stafford Park
June 29 - under-20 47th Battalion carnival
Round 11 - July 6
The Waves v Easts - Salter Oval
Wests v Isis - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park
Maryborough Brothers v Brothers - Eskdale Park
Round 12 - July 13
Wests v Easts - Salter Oval
Isis v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v The Waves - Eskdale Park
Wallaroos v Brothers - Eskdale Park
Round 13 - July 20
Brothers v Easts - Salter Oval
Wests v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v Isis - Stafford Park
Hervey Bay v The Waves - Stafford Park
Round 14 - July 27
The Waves v Wests - Salter Oval
Brothers v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Maryborough Brothers - Childers
Isis v Easts - Childers
Round 15 - August 3
Wests v Isis - Salter Oval
Easts v Brothers - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v The Waves - Eskdale Park
Maryborough Brothers v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park
Round 16 - August 10
Wests v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval
The Waves v Easts - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Brothers - Eskdale Park
Isis v Maryborough Brothers - Eskdale Park
Finals start on August 24 with the grand final on September 14.