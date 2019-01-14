READY TO DO IT ALL AGAIN: BRL A-grade draw is released

WINNERS: The Waves captain Dan McLennan holds the A-grade shield aloft after winning the title last year. He is with state member for Bundaberg David Batt who presented him with the trophy.

WINNERS: The Waves captain Dan McLennan holds the A-grade shield aloft after winning the title last year. He is with state member for Bundaberg David Batt who presented him with the trophy. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The Waves winning back-to-back titles could hinge on a mad first month to start this year's A-grade season.

The Bundaberg Rugby League finalised the draw for the competition next year at the first meeting of the year yesterday.

And the defending champions will face the full brunt of the competition early on.

The NewsMail can reveal the Tigers start the season in round one against preliminary finalists, Isis, before taking on runners-up the Wallaroos in round two.

The Waves then face finalists Easts in round three in an eagerly anticipated match after players moved between clubs this off-season.

The premiers round out the first four rounds against Brothers.

The positive is that all matches are at Salter Oval.

In other round one matches, Brothers face rivals Western Suburbs at Salter Oval with the Wallaroos facing Eastern Suburbs and Hervey Bay taking on Maryborough Brothers.

All matches will be held on March 30 with the last two games to be held at Eskdale Park.

The competition will be held over 16 regular season rounds with the finals to start on August 24 and all games to be held on Saturday.

The grand final will be held on September 14.

The BRL confirmed in the meeting that the competition would have weeks off for Easter and the 47th Battalion in seniors and the under-20s.

The A-grade was meant to have another week off with the junior carnival, which will be held in Bundy at Salter Oval this year.

But this has been changed to allow players to have the week off to attend Magic Round in the NRL when all eight matches will be held at Suncorp Stadium from May 9-12.

The Waves proposed the idea, which was approved by all clubs and the BRL.

The move means the round of fixtures that will be held during the junior carnival weekend will be held away from Bundaberg.

The BRL also finalised rounds 15 and 16, which sees teams play two teams for a third time in the regular season.

The draw, out of a hat, will see Wests take on Isis, Easts face Brothers, the Wallaroos face The Waves and Maryborough Brothers take on Hervey Bay in round 15.

In the final round, Wests face Hervey Bay, The Waves face Easts, Wallaroos take on Brothers and Isis face Maryborough Brothers.

The round 15 draw is exactly the same as round 16 during last year's competition.

Draw is below with all times to be released soon:

Round 1 - March 30

The Waves v Isis - Salter Oval

Brothers v Wests - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Easts - Eskdale Park

Maryborough Brothers v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park

Round 2 - April 6

The Waves v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Wests v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval

Easts v Hervey Bay - Childers

Isis v Brothers - Childers

Round 3 - April 13

Easts v The Waves - Salter Oval

Wests v Isis - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v Brothers - Stafford Park

Hervey Bay v Wallaroos - Stafford Park

April 20 - Easter

Round 4 - April 27

Brothers v The Waves - Salter Oval

Wests v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v Easts - Eskdale Park

Wallaroos v Isis - Eskdale Park

May 4 - 47th Battalion seniors

May 11 - NRL Magic Round

Round 5 - May 18

Brothers v Easts - Salter Oval

Wests v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Hervey Bay v The Waves - Childers

Isis v Maryborough Brothers - Childers

Round 6 - May 25

Easts v Isis - Salter Oval

Wests v The Waves - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Maryborough Brothers - Stafford Park

Hervey Bay v Brothers - Stafford Park

Round 7 - June 1

Wests v Easts - Salter Oval

Brothers v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v The Waves - Eskdale Park

Hervey Bay v Isis - Eskdale Park

Round 8 - June 8

Brothers v Isis - Salter Oval

Easts v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v Wests - Eskdale Park

Wallaroos v The Waves - Eskdale Park

Round 9 - June 15

Brothers v Wests - Salter Oval

Easts v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Hervey Bay v Maryborough Brothers - Childers

Isis v The Waves - Childers

Round 10 - June 22

The Waves v Brothers - Salter Oval

Easts v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Isis - Stafford Park

Hervey Bay v Wests - Stafford Park

June 29 - under-20 47th Battalion carnival

Round 11 - July 6

The Waves v Easts - Salter Oval

Wests v Isis - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park

Maryborough Brothers v Brothers - Eskdale Park

Round 12 - July 13

Wests v Easts - Salter Oval

Isis v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v The Waves - Eskdale Park

Wallaroos v Brothers - Eskdale Park

Round 13 - July 20

Brothers v Easts - Salter Oval

Wests v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v Isis - Stafford Park

Hervey Bay v The Waves - Stafford Park

Round 14 - July 27

The Waves v Wests - Salter Oval

Brothers v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Maryborough Brothers - Childers

Isis v Easts - Childers

Round 15 - August 3

Wests v Isis - Salter Oval

Easts v Brothers - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v The Waves - Eskdale Park

Maryborough Brothers v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park

Round 16 - August 10

Wests v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval

The Waves v Easts - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Brothers - Eskdale Park

Isis v Maryborough Brothers - Eskdale Park

Finals start on August 24 with the grand final on September 14.