Ready to die on their own terms

EXIT: Dr Philip Nitschke presented a workshop and public meeting in Bundaberg about the right to die. Emma Reid

IT WAS a sea of grey hair and a wave of support at the public meeting about dying presented by Philip Nitschke.

The meeting was held to inform people about end-of-life choices.

Bargara women Lorraine Dwyer, 77, and Betty Rogers, 74, spoke with the NewsMail about why they chose to attend.

Both women have watched loved ones suffer from illness that eventually took their lives.

Ms Dwyer said they both agreed they should have the choice to end their lives when they feel the time is right.

"It's our life, we should have the choice when to end it,” she said.

"There should be no more suffering anywhere in the world.”

Ms Dwyer said her sister had hunting's disease and spent 15 years anguished in a nursing home.

"She had no quality of life,”

"That's what we are on about, if we don't have quality of life it shouldn't matter what age we are.”

Her sister was not able to communicate, was bed bound and kept alive by "force feeding” through a tube feeding.

She was in her 40s when she was diagnosed and died aged 60.

"She whittled away to a skeleton, she was in the foetal position and weighed only 35kg,” Ms Dwyer said.

"I objected to them force feeding her, but they said it was their duty of care.

"Because she hadn't signed any paperwork while she was still okay, that's why it happened to her.”

This is the reason why Ms Dwyer attended the meeting and workshop.

It was a similar story for Ms Rogers who said her sister died an "awful, awful death”.

"My sister had cancer of all different parts of her body,” Ms Rogers said.

"The really awful part is where it took her three weeks to die.

"When she had finally passed her face relaxed and we realised the pain she suffered.”

Ms Dwyer said animals are treated better when they are in pain then humans.

"Why is it we think it's okay to put animals out of misery,” she said.

"They don't let animals suffer.

"It's the mentality of it all, but yet we let humans suffer.”

Both said while they could, they would, enjoy their lives and the meeting was not a morbid thing, but more an informative way of having a choice.

Ms Rogers said she would not suffer the same pain as her sister and was armed with way out when needed.

The 74 year old said she had her "gas” ready and waiting her.

"I've got the gear to take my own life and have had it for about six years,” Ms Roger said.

"I got the nitrogen gas cylinder here in Australia, because it's for brewing beer.

They both attended the meeting to be forewarned and forearmed.

"We have to get things in place right now,” Ms Dwyer said.

"We won't ask anyone else to do this for us.”