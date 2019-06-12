Ready to be oarsome at the Head of the River

NEW GENERATION: St Luke students Lucas Rao (top left) and Henry Hirst with Bundaberg State High School student Thomas Baker, Bundaberg North State High School students Kasey Houston and Marney Blair and Shalom College's Lily Fenton are among the new rowers competing in Head of the River. They are joined by St Luke's Gabby Miners (front left), Olly Meehan, Bundaberg State High School's David McCord, Gin Gin State High School's Nathan Davis, Bundaberg North State High School's Blake Wake and Shalom College's Jorja Mortimer.

ROWING: Meet the next generation of Bundy rowers looking to start their journey towards Head of the River glory.

The biggest schools rowing event in the region will be held this weekend with St Luke's Anglican School, Shalom College, Gin Gin State High School, Bundaberg State High School and Bundaberg North State High School competing.

St Luke's is aiming for its seventh straight title after Shalom won for the first 20 years of the competition.

But while the race will be run and won on Sunday, in a mixed quad race with seniors, there is also one eye on the next generation.

Plenty of young juniors will be in action on Saturday and Sunday from the five schools, providing a glimpse of what the future will hold.

Some have made a splash, literally, already in the two lead-up regattas ahead of this weekend with St Luke's Gabby Miners one of them.

"My first regatta was pretty good, we placed and my crew placed in all of our events,” she said.

"Our second regatta, it was really good as well but it went a bit downhill for me as I was tipped out of the boat.

"But everyone has got to tip out of the boat at one stage.”

Miners said she was feeling good heading into the regatta and aimed to go strong.

Fellow St Luke's student Henry Hirst said confidence was high for the school.

"My crew has done great in the last couple of regattas,” he said. "We think we are going to do well in the final.”

Miners isn't the only one to find a little bit of trouble along the way.

Bundaberg North State High School's Blake Wake ran into a buoy during the first regatta and was lucky not to fall into the water himself.

"The first one went off with a bit of a weird and wacky start,” he admitted with the incident.

"That's my whole plan (not fall in the water).

"I want to try to get a placing in my events, that's all I really want.”

Bundaberg State High School's David McCord is aiming for the same positions after rowing in a year level higher than him in the first two regattas.

"They've gone pretty well, I rode up in the Year 9 quad recently,” he said.

"My singles and doubles have gone alright as well.

"So hopefully I can get top three.”

Gin Gin State High School's Nathan Davis said he had been given advice from the seniors as he prepares for his second meet after competing last year.

"They usually say it doesn't matter what you come, it matters what you do when you are rowing,” he said.

"It's a good team sport and you can make friends very easily.”

Shalom College's Lily Fenton might not be competing this weekend but she agrees with Davis.

Fenton said she has gained plenty of experience and fun from competing in the first two regattas and hopes to be back next year.

Make sure you pick up the NewsMail over the next two days for more about the Head of the River that starts on Saturday and finishes on Sunday at Bucca.