New owner distances himself from former restaurant operator

Mykie, of Mykies by the Bay, showcasing the new business. Che Chapman

UPDATE 3.40pm:

EXPERIENCED chef and owner of Mykies by the Bay, the site of the former BV Pizzeria at Kawana Island, has opened up about the struggles of the early months of his new venture.

Maor Arjuan, better known as Mykie, has owned the business for about four-and-a-half months, taking over from former operator Todd Young, whose company Todd Young Investments Pty Ltd had operated both BV Pizzeria and Bella Venezia at Mooloolaba through a trust prior to entering liquidation on December 29.

Mr Young's company entered liquidation owing more than $730,000 to unsecured creditors and about $125,000 in unpaid super to about 120 staff.

Mykie, a chef who has worked in places varying from Thursday Island to Lygon St, registered his new business name on October 8 last year, taking over as a sole trader.

But it hasn't been an easy journey.

"We've had people coming and dining in the restaurant and refusing to pay because Todd (Young) owed them money and it took a long time and discussion and uncomfortable situation in the middle of the restaurant to explain that this is completely different people," he recalled.

"(Mykies by the Bay is) not related to Todd Young Investments, it's completely separate bodies."

He said attracting staff had been a battle in the early days, as was building relationships with local suppliers who had supplied the company before Mr Young's company collapsed with Mykie forced to rely on cash-on-delivery arrangements until he could establish accounts.

"It's been a hard gig," he said.

But Mykie said he was confident of building on a growing base of loyal customers ahead of the official opening he hoped would be sometime in February.

"Word is going around fast," he said.

"The locals have been very supportive I must admit.

"I like what I'm doing. I'm a hard worker and I'm willing to work hard to establish a good business."

He said he was encouraged by the quality of team he'd been able to build around him at the venue as he prepared to launch a new menu in the coming weeks.

Mr Young was again unable to respond to the Daily's attempts to seek comment.

EARLIER:

THE magnitude of yesterday's revelations of a Coast company director holidaying in Las Vegas days after his company entered liquidation was quickly apparent.

After the Daily revealed prominent Mooloolaba restaurateur Todd Young's company, Todd Young Investments Pty Ltd, which through a trust operated Bella Venezia at Mooloolaba, had gone into liquidation and days later he'd jetted to Las Vegas there was strong condemnation of the former director's actions.

A number of the Daily's Facebook readers expressed their disproval while national broadcaster Ray Hadley, on his morning show on 2GB even added his opinion to the discussion.

"It's a bit rich really," Mr Hadley said.

"I'm sure the creditors aren't happy, nor should they be."

Mr Young's company entered liquidation on December 29, owing more than $730,000 to 23 unsecured creditors, including almost $400,000 to the Australian Taxation Office.

Coupled with that, about 120 former employees are owed about $125,000 in unpaid superannuation.

While Mr Young again could not be contacted for comment and a number of unsecured creditors were remaining tight-lipped, hospitality workers' union United Voice implored workers to take steps to better protect themselves.

"More and more, we are seeing hospitality workers being seriously underpaid or denied basic entitlements by their employers and unfortunately there's little we can do for these workers when they're not union members," United Voice co-ordinator Damien Davie said.

"The only way workers can protect themselves is through educating themselves on their rights at work and by joining a union. We're seeing more young workers getting active in their workplaces... but there's still a lot of work to do until we stop seeing hospitality workers being short-changed."

An ATO spokesman could not provide comment on specific cases, but said in cases where short-term cash flow was an issue they preferred to work with businesses to manage tax debts, but added if businesses were unwilling to cooperate stronger action would be taken.