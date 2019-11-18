Readers say thank you to our hero fireys

Kelly Garwood: A huge thank you to everyone that has been helping with all the fireys across the state and beyond. An extra special thank you to my husband Daniel Garwood and his parents Annette Garwood and Charlie Garwood for all the hard work over the past few weeks. It's bad enough to worry about one of your loved ones out there but to have three is even worse. But they are dedicated to help others. Much love. X

LOCALS have shared their thanks to our fireys. Here is a selection of their comments:

Lee Henderson: A big thank you to the fireys and all involved who have done a fantastic job keeping us all safe in our own homes at Woodgate Beach! You must all be absolutely exhausted. So sad our neighbour's son who went to town when the road opened again, filled his vehicle with drinks, driving to the various hot spots to quench the workers' thirsts these past few days. After doing another drinks run he had a kangaroo jump into his vehicle, doing quite a lot of damage.

Robyn Wogandt: Thankyou to all our fireys.

Annette Garwood: Looking good John, after the work you and lots of others have been doing. Great effort and well done mate.

Chan and Ben Anderson sent this photo in. "Huge thanks to these bloody legends as well as the four choppers, two planes and 13 or 14 crews that were 2km from us all arvo fighting fires so that it didn't reach our place. To all the other guys and gals fighting the fires, we appreciate everything you guys do ". Contributed

John Foster: On behalf of Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade, I have to stress that combating this fire has been an incredible team effort with over 30 rural crews responding on multiple days from all over the Bundaberg and Wide Bay as well as volunteers from New Zealand and Gladstone, SES members from Woodgate and the wider Bundaberg area, the Woodgate Ambulance First Responders, our local urban firemen from Childers, Bundaberg and Moore Park as well as from the Sunshine Coast, National Parks staff from near and far, Forest Products staff, Department of Natural Resources, Bundaberg Regional Council with water tankers.

Not to mention amazing support and co-operation from teams from Queensland Ambulance Service and the Queensland Police Service.

As well as the brigade support members and Woodgate community members who helped behind the scenes keeping the firefighters going, or dropped by with food and offers of help.

And the local businesses doing the same. Then there were the amazing helicopters and water bombers, and the dozer drivers cutting breaks. Then there are the backroom teams in all of these organisations providing guidance and support. My apologies if I have missed anyone. They have all combined to protect our community and each of them has our thanks.

Janice Waddington: A big big thank you to all the firefighters, you are all such a blessing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I pray for you all always. Keep safe.

Leanne Bellhousin Halliwell: Our fireys, our heroes, thank you.

Sheila Hume: Each and every one of you are heroes and all deserve a medal.

Jon Carman: Just a suggestion for a way to help. With more than a week of deployments, often with shifts of over 12 hours on the fire grounds, crews are exhausted. These same volunteers still have to wash, clean and maintain their vehicles, as well as servicing other equipment. Bear in mind that many of these volunteers have not only given their time and effort; they have foregone days of income through being called out to crew the yellow trucks. If you own a business or are part of a community group that could help, please contact your nearest brigades. They will really appreciate the help.

Donna Corr: Mark Murphy and his brave crew saved an incredible amount of homes from the fire they called The Beast at Woodgate. Medals for each and every firefighter!

Sue Mcmullen: 100% heroes the way they put themselves on the line and give it everything they've got (and more) to battle fires and protect property and bush. We complain about how hot it is sitting in front of the fan - just imagine how hot it is on the front line battling those flames with their fire gear on - absolute legends.

Lyn Indigo Tyson: Our fabulous heroes.

Dave Way: Thanks to all the brave fireys for the super human jobs they are doing. And to their familes for allowing them to.

Julie McCullough: Every single one of them, and also the animal rescuers/carers.

Vicki Borg: Respect.

Marie Taylor: Fantastic guys and gals who kept everyone safe, your efforts don't go unnoticed, much appreciated.