Readers reveal thoughts on solution to hooning

THE NewsMail's online audience has spoken on a poll asking what needs to be done to address hooning in the region.

A poll was conducted on our website after we compiled a list of streets most known for hooning across the region.

Tougher penalties was the biggest ask from the 50 locals who voted, with 32 per cent asking for stronger punishments.

Twenty-six per cent called for more police, while 22 per cent said a legal hooning area was key.

Sixteen per cent wanted more speed cameras and just four per cent said road designs needed to change.