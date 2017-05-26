26°
Readers remembering Bundy's golden age of tobacco

Jay Fielding | 26th May 2017 4:55 AM
LOOKING BACK: The Martell tobacco farms on Dahls Rd were among many across the entire region.
LOOKING BACK: The Martell tobacco farms on Dahls Rd were among many across the entire region.

Do you remember Bundy's golden age of tobacco farming?

Robyn Gaffel Yes. All those tall "houses” as I thought they were, in the middle of fields. Back way to Childers.

Jane Marin Oh yes we picked our last crop in 1993.

Sue Woodgate The first nine years of my life was on a tobacco farm on Burns Rd, Calavos. I remember walking down the tobacco rows, picking the leaves and strapping them to the timber stakes to be hung in the barns. We left the farm when dad hurt his back trying to move a pressed bail of tobacco on his own.

Diane Richardson All I remember is my little skinny friend Vanessa saying she couldn't play on the holidays because she had to help on the tobacco farm! I think we were 8 and she had to drive the tractor!

Gerard Delaney Used to pick and spray for the Marcons during uni holidays in the early '80s. Back-breaking but learnt the value of a dollar!

Kathi Gaffy Would love to know more! Apparently, the house we live in Gooburrum is an old drying shed for tobacco. Geoff always laughs, as he is a smoker and is not allowed to smoke inside.

Jenny Horwood Suckered tobacco for pocket money on school holidays. I think the farm belonged to Arnicars along Rosedale Rd just up from Rehbeins. At the time I thought it was the worst job I ever had. Couldn't get the sticky substance from the plant off my hands without using Solvol soap. Great people to work for. My brother married Mavis Martell's niece.

Jennifer M Faulkner Yes. Mum and dad grew tobacco on their Moore Park Rd property. Then share farmers carried it on. I remember the irrigating, the tying of the tobacco on stakes and the curing followed by the rolling in hessian.

Sue Brown Our mother used to pick tobacco somewhere at Alloway, have a beautiful photo of her doing it. Also my husband Reg and his bother Barry worked for Johnny and Emma and Sandy and Rita Torani at Moore Park way, great people.

Norma Atkinson I earned my first watch planting tobacco and picking beans.

Nicole Kenzler I used to live on a tobacco farm! The shed at the back of our place ended up going up in flames! Burnt to the ground!

Trevor Glass Ah, the memories. My father picked tobacco at Calavos. Then he went into cane. Region has gone from tobacco to nearly all cane, to small cropping and now nearly all MAC trees and small cropping. Agriculture has certainly changed over the years in Bundy. My son and I still grow cane. We are 5th generation Bundaberg cane farmers in the Moore Park area

Alex Frost It must be time for Bundy's golden age of industrial and medicinal hemp farming.

Lyn McLean Yep. When I was young, I would go with mum to strip the tobacco out at Alloway! About 45 years ago And if my mum wasn't picking tobacco she was stripping sugar cane. Hard work!

Maria Miles Mum used to pick tobacco out at Calavos back when we were little.

Judy Rehbein Our mum graded tobacco also when we were at primary school. Another industry lost to Bundaberg.

Troy Austin Love riding past the old drying sheds out the back way to Kinkuna.

Topics:  facebook feedback hindsight tobacco

