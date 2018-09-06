Menu
Put Australia First.
Politics

Readers not too keen on a Clive Palmer comeback

Crystal Jones
by
6th Sep 2018 7:01 PM

BUNDABERG voters appear unmoved by Clive Palmer's efforts to rally support in the region.

This week, the NewsMail reported on Palmer's signs being erected around town in the hopes of a political comeback.

When the NewsMail asked readers how they felt, responses were fairly consistent.

"Why would you vote for someone who only puts himself first and does nothing for Australia?" asked Russell Murr.

"Just the same as voting for the two major parties or Hanson (she always votes with Liberals).

"Vote for a good independent."

Warren Moodie said politicians were simply losing the public's faith.

"The whole political scene is hopeless," he said.

"It's a wonder anyone even votes."

"They're all clowns," added Shell Beach.

There were a few people who said they'd give Clive a go, however.

Jonathon Evans said it would save him a donkey vote, while Brett Lavaring gave Clive a thumbs up.

"Yeah, sure. He's all right," he said.

