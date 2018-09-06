Readers not too keen on a Clive Palmer comeback

BUNDABERG voters appear unmoved by Clive Palmer's efforts to rally support in the region.

This week, the NewsMail reported on Palmer's signs being erected around town in the hopes of a political comeback.

When the NewsMail asked readers how they felt, responses were fairly consistent.

Reader poll How would you vote at the next election? Clive! All the way!

The LNP is what I want!

Give me Labor!

One Nation is the best!

Greens are my choice!

Give me a new party, I'm tired of the rest!

Just go independent! Vote View Results

"Why would you vote for someone who only puts himself first and does nothing for Australia?" asked Russell Murr.

"Just the same as voting for the two major parties or Hanson (she always votes with Liberals).

"Vote for a good independent."

Warren Moodie said politicians were simply losing the public's faith.

"The whole political scene is hopeless," he said.

"It's a wonder anyone even votes."

"They're all clowns," added Shell Beach.

There were a few people who said they'd give Clive a go, however.

Jonathon Evans said it would save him a donkey vote, while Brett Lavaring gave Clive a thumbs up.

"Yeah, sure. He's all right," he said.