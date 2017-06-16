Readers hit out at self-serve over theft problem

Researchers are trying to find out if making self-service check-outs more "human” would help stop thefts. Do you think people would be more honest if check-outs were less robotic?

Phill Louis Retail theft costs Australian retailers $4.5 billion a year, maybe if these supermarket giants just did away with these stupid self-serve checkouts and opened more registers up again and employed more staff there would be two wins, less theft and more employment, they can only blame themselves for the amount of theft that is happening.

Ally Glass Or maybe, just maybe, we could get our things scanned and bagged by an actual human. Mind blown, problem solved.

Britt Love I just think the assisted check-outs need to have a item limitation so people with whole trolleys have to go through a register. Maybe 10 items or less which would be easier for the staff member to monitor the transactions.

Samantha Hitchcock I hate having to use the "people” check-outs. I hate the chit-chat, I hate having to "look over their shoulder” to make sure stuff scans at the right price. I prefer the non-people check-outs and the ability to take my time (if I need to). They have a person there to watch you scan.

Adrienne Symons Way too easy to steal using them, simply choose the cheaper fruit or vegetable variety when you put them through, put red capsicums through as green ones which are heaps cheaper, choose roma tomatoes and put them through as cheap outdoor ones. Too easy, everyone does it.

Wendy Klein Assisted check-out? What a silly name for a check-out with no assistance! I very rarely use them, I like to give someone a job. I also believe those check-outs should give a discount for using them as they are saving money for the business.

Dick Bateup Get rid of them and open more registers, they are doing away with envy level jobs making harder for our youth to start in the workforce.

Noelene Polzin Self-serve does not bring down the price of goods, just designed to make more profit. People steal and also bring down profit and push up prices. Close them down and use the regular check-out. I believe in some countries you scan your card on the way in and again on the way out and the complete order is scanned and the money deducted from the account. A cashless society will mean less jobs.