he Boot Brisbane campaign has launched a billboard to sit south of Gin Gin.
Readers have their say on state division through region

Geordi Offord
20th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
NEWSMAIL readers have had their say on whether they believe the state should be divided in two near Gin Gin.

Last week, the NewsMail launched a poll after community group Boot Brisbane announced they would erect a sign near Gin Gin where they believe a North Queensland border should be.

The sign says “Welcome to North Queensland”.

If the border existed it would not only divide Queensland in two, but it would also split the Bundaberg region.

Eighty-seven readers voted in the NewsMail poll with 59 per cent saying they were against the state being divided south of Gin Gin.

Thirty-nine per cent of readers were for the border line to be near Gin Gin and five per cent were unsure.

