Readers have their say on cashless card survey

2nd Jun 2017 4:55 AM
CASHLESS CARD: Have you mind up your mind?
CASHLESS CARD: Have you mind up your mind?

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is writing to residents asking them to complete a survey on the cashless welfare card. What do you think?

  • Larine Statham-Blair How exactly is Leanne holding a "public information session” when she is a member of the State Government - not federal. Where is she getting her "information” from? I suggest people who want the facts go to www.cashlessdebitcard.org.au. I found the apolitical website very helpful!
  • Brett Taylor I said it before on the Bundaberg forum and I'll say it again. Keith Pitt pushing for this cashless card will be the cause of his downfall. It's been proven in other areas that it doesn't work. Anyway there's a good chance Bundaberg won't get it.
  • Leslie Kemp I think Keith Pitt should just give up on the idea of the card and the sooner he realises the truth the better because the majority of people in Bundaberg do not want the card, it does not work and it is of no use to us and will make things even worse for those he wants to use it. Come on Keith Pitt, do the right thing, forget this silly card idea.
  • Nicole Taylor I think he is wasting money just sending the letters out. Everybody should read the terms and conditions of this card before they comment. 'Cause its more then what it appears.
  • Jason Weston I don't know why he wasted the cost of postage when people tried to give him feedback on his Facebook page he blocked and deleted comments. Including my question how will this will affect small business owners?
  • Rebecca McArthur I think everyone should be drug tested first. If they refuse, cut them off payments till they have the test done then if it is positive give them the cards, it will help stop the drug problem and stop a lot of discrimination on families that do use their money wisely. Myself and my partner, due to company downsizing, are on unemployment. We don't drink smoke or do drugs and we struggle every week to have our rent, bills and grocery shopping done we have nothing left.
  • Darren Nelson It's not worth trying, it's only a smokescreen, he don't care what the public says, he already made his mind up, all the public got to do is not vote him in when it comes.
Topics:  bundaberg cashless welfare card cashless welfare cards facebook feedback opinion

