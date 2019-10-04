Readers have say on Bundy water park: ‘Over inflated’ price tag flops

HOW much are Bundaberg residents willing to pay for a waterpark?

Not $25 for two hours.

That’s the consensus from many NewsMail readers after it was revealed crowds were far from flocking to a temporary inflatable waterpark, set up in Bundy for the school holidays.

In less than 24 hours a post on social media attracted nearly 250 comments with an overwhelming sticking point being the price.

“ I took five kids and it cost me $165 for two hours,” Toni-Michelle Davies said.

“My four-year-old was $25 the others I paid the $35 so they could go on the two bigger slides and they hardly went on them … so should have just paid the $25 for them as well. “Definitely wasn’t worth the money, we could have went to the pool for the entire day and not spent near that amount.”

Gabrielle Carruthers went but said it was too expensive to consider going a second time.

And Rachael Hillyard said the price turned her off completely.

“I looked into it but it was too expensive when you have a few children, it looks amazing but just can’t justify that much,” she said.

Katrina La said for many families struggling it was a luxury item they could afford.

“ For a family of four for two hours at the event equals the grocery budget for the week,” she said.

There were also concerns about the appropriateness of a waterpark given the state’s ongoing drought crisis.

“I think its ridiculous that they have put a temporary water park up for holidays when so many towns are in drought and almost out of water,” Amie Leigh said.

“What a massive waste. Where will all this water go when the holidays are over?”

For years the Bundaberg community has been calling out for a waterpark, but it’s clear what many want is a free facility, similar to those in Townsville, Yeppon or Hervey Bay.

“The Waterpark that we are crying out for needs to be located at Bargara and to be just like the Hervey Bay park,” Georgia Bennier said.

“The caravan park would be full as you would get people from out of town coming to stay and play.”

Steven Daw perfectly made the point when he highlight the Hervey Bay, Yeppoon, Mackay and Airlie Beach water parks were all free.

“Bundaberg temporary water park — $25 per child for two hours. Who can spot the difference......?,” he said.

Earlier this week Waterworld Central “manager” Gary McKenzie said has been an unlucky season in Bundy., with the weather contributing to the lacklustre turnout.

“The park and the people here are fabulous,” he said.

“It’s just been unlucky.”

He described the fortnight in Bundaberg as having “covered costs” and a return date wasn’t certain yet.

“At this stage it’s just pencilled in,” he said.