Readers give Bundy businesses their thumbs up

Heather Adams Thumbs up to the local firm Bundy Sheds. Had them build us a shed and could not be more impressed.

Wendy Buckholz A huge thumbs up to Bundy Pies for creating another perfect birthday cake. Not everyone could have pulled off a full-size three-layer sponge cake and then decorated it. All the guests at the party on Saturday night asked where it was made.

Cindy Pringle Fantastic hospitality and delicious food to enjoy at the Young Aussie Hotel, try it sometime. My favourite dining venue.

Helen Blackburn Thumbs up to Keiran, Ben and Nicole at F45 Bundaberg! Always welcome every client by name with smiles, energy and enthusiasm, make us feel welcome and push us all hard!

Jenni Oldham Thumbs up to the lovely lady who served us at the deli at Learmonth's Foodworks and gave my grandchildren a cheerio when I was shopping. Old fashioned service and great variety.

Raelee Marxsen A big thumbs up to Jodie Payne from Bargara State School for being named Bundy's most popular teacher, well deserved.

Jenna Fishburn Thumbs up to the wonderful, caring staff at Bundaberg South Vet Clinic who performed a kidney removal surgery for my cat. They have been very supportive during this stressful time and I know my fur baby is in the best hands.

Angie Hyde Thumbs up to Sabrosa Steakhouse! Four of us had beautiful meals.