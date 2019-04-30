READER STORY: My stunning Tasmanian adventure

We went to huge steamfest in Sheffield, even met pollie Jacquie Lambie too.

Bundaberg woman Jody Griffiths recently took a trip to Tasmania and was so thrilled with her adventure she wanted to share it with others.

TASSIE is an awesome, beautiful place from the yummy fresh local produce of fruit and veg and of course salmon the countryside is wonderful to see - lakes, ocean and mountains, just lovely to see.

little blue fairy penguin from the zoo.. Jody Griffiths

There is so much to see in Tassie, from the Salamanca Markets and museums and the waterfront in Hobart to the mountains and lovely little towns you drive through and stop at the local cafes and restaurants where you meet the locals.

The fresh fruit was great. Jody Griffiths

The only way to see Tassie is to hire a car or drive your car down there or hire a campervan and just drive around Tassie and see it all.

Cuddling a Tassie devil at Tassie Zoo in Launceston. Jody Griffiths

Port Arthur is amazing and you can do penguin tours to see the little blue penguins and do tours of a truffle farm and of course so many wineries to visit.

In Hobart we saw the big ship liner Queen Elizabeth in port and leave. Jody Griffiths

The coastline around Tassie is amazing to see the fishing trade and seeing all the fruit orchards when driving around is amazing.

I even met Henry at his Tassie Truffle stall at Salamanca Markets, he we on MKR with his sister. Jody Griffiths

Cradle mountain is a must-see, it has heaps of wonderful short and long walks and the scenery is just beautiful.

Driving over all the mountain ranges from Hobart over to Queenstown was amazing. Jody Griffiths

Tassie zoo just outside of Launceston, it is great to go see, go cuddle a Tassie devil, which I did, or cuddle a wombat or meerkat, so many animals to see.

Coastline driving around Tassie from Hobart to Queenstown on eastern side up to Stanley and over the top and over the western coastline down to Swansea. Jody Griffiths

Then there's the car museums to Cataract Gorge Chairlift in Launceston.

Strahan on the west coast as a lovely little fishing village. Jody Griffiths

Walking around the city in Hobart exploring the museums and the waterfront where all the big cruise liners and other ships come in, its great to see them come and go.

And the Tassie cider is pretty darn good too.

Cradle Mountain and Dove Lake were beautiful. Jody Griffiths

The roads are not overcrowded with traffic, though you may get stuck behind a logging truck though sometimes.

It is so nice to drive over and around the mountains, visit national parks and go try and catch a fish in one of many beautiful big lakes.

At the steamfest in Sheffield. Jody Griffiths

The people down there are so friendly and helpful to us tourists, if you ask for directions or recommendations of accommodation or things to do.

There is also beautiful weather most of the time.

If you want a great relaxing holiday, go to Tassie and enjoy.