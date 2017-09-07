Reader photos show power of Branyan blaze

Crystal Jones Full Profile Login to follow

BLAZING fires near Branyan Rd at Branyan near the Cummins Rd intersection have resulted in some amazing images from readers.

The fires started around 5pm and were contained by fire crews, with one witness saying crews were still on the scene in the evening tending to spot fires.

Some residents took to social media to talk about how ferocious the flames had been.

Matty Moo said he drove past and could feel the heat of the fires through his closed car window.

A recent update from firies said the blaze was a grass fire and no homes were being threatened at the time.