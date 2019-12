Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

READERS were fast to share some amazing images of the foggy conditions this morning.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the conditions were due to humidity combined with moist, light winds and fairly cool overnight temperatures.

While the average for last night was 20.5 degrees, the mercury came in just a little cooler at 19.5.