READER COMMENT: Firebug disgust

Firefighters who were called to a blaze at Bundaberg Lawn Cemetery last night say they are "disappointed” and "disgusted” at the most recent fire-bug act.

What is wrong in the home life of the scum that do this to a precious place. They need to be flogged or maybe the parents of these little darlings need to be flogged.

Patricia Brown

They might not be kids, maybe there adults 18 and up.

Jason N Kylie Porter

This just really p*sses me right off! What disgusting disrespectful people. If these were my kids I'd be ashamed. People go there to lay their flowers while they're grieving. For some scumbag to come along and destroy it, how awful for these people to have had to go there this morning and see if theirs was damaged and to replace the flowers. These people should be charged and jailed for this disgusting crime.

Codie Samuels

They are nothing but oxygen thieves. Once they are found, their phones should be confiscated and if they own anything they can use for fun and entertainment, eg Xbox, TVs, DVD players, iPods, cameras, iPads, bicycles, motorbikes, scooters skateboards, computers and internet access all should be taken off them and sold to pay for the destruction and emotional heartache they caused. If any money is left over it should be given to the families of the departed whose grave sites were damaged by their hand. A collaboration between police and parents should be set up to follow this through properly, to make them pay for what they did. School holidays for Years 8 to 12 should be the same as annual leave for adults. Obviously this age group finds it very difficult to occupy themselves constructively over the school holidays.

If the culprits are older, then imprisonment should be the result.

Deborah Davies

When you catch them ... give them a bit of public shaming to try and deter others.

Stephen Ford

There sure are some low-life scums in this town... pathetic people.

Lexii Frree

Disgusting behaviour. I feel sorry for the families involved.

Pauline Crossett

Leave the poor little darlings alone. They've had a hard life.

Norma Atkinson