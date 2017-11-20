Read your way to a fun-filled summer these school holidays

THE Summer Reading Club is back at Gin Gin Library these school holidays.

Bundaberg Regional Council community services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the program was the perfect way to keep the kids entertained over the Christmas and New Year break.

The theme for 2017 is "game on” and encourages young readers to play, solve, participate and read in celebration of sports, games, technology and spirit,” she said.

Registration for activities is free and the program will run from December 7 to January 15.

Young readers can head to the Gin Gin Library for more information and to register, with registrations open from December 1. Alternatively register online through the website at www.summerreadingclub.org.au.