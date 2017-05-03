28°
Reaching your health goals requires diverse approach

3rd May 2017
Samantha after hitting a huge weight loss goal.
Samantha after hitting a huge weight loss goal.

B TRANSFORMED Allied Health and Fitness Clinic offers a wide range of services designed to assist clients in meeting their long-term goals.

The aim of the team at Allied Health and Fitness Clinic is to create sustainability for clients rather than promoting "quick fixes”, which invariably lead to failure.

Services provided include psychology, dietetics, diabetes education, speech pathology, exercise physiology and counselling.

B Transformed also operates a Registered Training Organisation that offers Certificates III and IV in Fitness, and a fully equipped fitness centre incorporating personal training, group fitness classes and specialised support groups for those embarking on a new fitness journey or returning to exercise after an extended period. Over the coming months and years, the team hopes to increase their involvement in community events, further develop their support programs (such as the B Come Active Program), expand their Registered Training Organisation to incorporate a Diploma in Fitness, and expand their allied health sector to include occupational therapy and physiotherapy.

Samantha is a whole-hearted believer in the B Transformed holistic approach. Recently hitting a huge weight-loss goal of 49 kilograms and counting, she believes that to unlock a sustainable weight loss and regain your health and fitness you need all the keys that B Transformed gives.

CHANGING FACES: Samantha has lost almost 50 kilograms with B Transformed.
CHANGING FACES: Samantha has lost almost 50 kilograms with B Transformed.
fitness health lifestyle

