RBT end of road for cane farmer

OVER THE LIMIT: Wallaville farmer disqualified from driving after blowing .141
Tahlia Stehbens
2nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
A WALLAVILLE sugar cane and cattle farmer yesterday pleaded guilty to three driving-related charges after he blew almost three times the legal limit.

Tony Michael Pamenter attended Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday after returning a reading of .141 during a roadside breath test on September 29.

The learner driver was also charged with driving whilst not under the direction of an eligible licence holder and for not displaying learner plates.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Pamenter had one former significant charge for drink driving back in the year 2000 where he blew .292.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin conceded the two relevant entries were from almost 20 years ago but said it didn't make them irrelevant. Pamenter was fined $858 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Bundaberg News Mail

