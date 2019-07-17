RBT BLITZ: Bundy drivers well behaved in morning operation

Bundaberg Police conducted an RBT operation on Bargara Rd this morning.

BUNDABERG police were out in force this morning conducting an RBT operation on Bargara Rd.

In total officers conducted 12,051 RBTs, and while they they didn't issue a ticket for drink driving, they did catch one unlicensed driver.

They also issued 13 traffic infringements which included one unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle, a defective vehicle, an expired drivers licence and an unaccompanied learner driver.

One driver also returned a positive drug test.