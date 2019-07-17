Menu
Bundaberg Police conducted an RBT operation on Bargara Rd this morning.
RBT BLITZ: Bundy drivers well behaved in morning operation

Geordi Offord
by
17th Jul 2019 3:59 PM
BUNDABERG police were out in force this morning conducting an RBT operation on Bargara Rd.

In total officers conducted 12,051 RBTs, and while they they didn't issue a ticket for drink driving, they did catch one unlicensed driver.

They also issued 13 traffic infringements which included one unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle, a defective vehicle, an expired drivers licence and an unaccompanied learner driver.

One driver also returned a positive drug test.

    • 17th Jul 2019 4:07 PM