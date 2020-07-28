Raybans, bike and keys: Have you misplaced something lately?

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Police are looking to reunite owners with some missing property, including a set of keys with an elephant key ring attached.

Bundaberg police are searching to reunite owners with multiple possessions which were found this month, including a little elephant.

Are these your glasses? Police are looking to reunite owners with missing property.

Items include a set of keys with an elephant key ring and a pair of Rayban sunglasses, which were found outside a fast food outlet on Heidke St, on July 19.

This set of keys had a distinctive elephant keyring.

A blue and black Repco bicycle was also found leaning against a fence on Walker St, on July 27.

The reference number for the keys and sunglasses is QP2001497757 and the bicycle is QP2001550362.

Currently being stored at the local police station, the missing items are ready for owners to collect.

If you believe these items may belong to you and you are able to prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police and quote the corresponding reference number.