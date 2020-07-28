Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Police are looking to reunite owners with some missing property, including a set of keys with an elephant key ring attached.
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Police are looking to reunite owners with some missing property, including a set of keys with an elephant key ring attached.
News

Raybans, bike and keys: Have you misplaced something lately?

Rhylea Millar
28th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bundaberg police are searching to reunite owners with multiple possessions which were found this month, including a little elephant.

Are these your glasses? Police are looking to reunite owners with missing property.
Are these your glasses? Police are looking to reunite owners with missing property.

Items include a set of keys with an elephant key ring and a pair of Rayban sunglasses, which were found outside a fast food outlet on Heidke St, on July 19.

This set of keys had a distinctive elephant keyring.
This set of keys had a distinctive elephant keyring.

A blue and black Repco bicycle was also found leaning against a fence on Walker St, on July 27.

Police are looking to reunite owners with missing property.
Police are looking to reunite owners with missing property.

The reference number for the keys and sunglasses is QP2001497757 and the bicycle is QP2001550362.

Currently being stored at the local police station, the missing items are ready for owners to collect.

If you believe these items may belong to you and you are able to prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police and quote the corresponding reference number.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to save lives: Ultimate gift of life worth signing up for

        premium_icon How to save lives: Ultimate gift of life worth signing up...

        News Every year, Bundaberg supporters participate in the week-long campaign to raise awareness about a very special cause.

        • 28th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Court hears man kept bag of snakes to terrify partner

        premium_icon Court hears man kept bag of snakes to terrify partner

        News When spoken to by police he was intoxicated but has since sought help to deal with...

        • 28th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        premium_icon Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        News Record numbers turned away from Qld as pandemic escalates in south

        • 28th Jul 2020 5:09 AM