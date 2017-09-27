Ray takes audiences on Sketchbook Journey

A HEART attack two years ago is what shifted Ray Key's focus to doing what he loves most: painting.

The Bundaberg artist has been working on his first solo art exhibition, Ray's Sketchbook Journey, which is now open at the Charles Hazzard Gallery.

"This has been a case of doing something about a long-planned project,” Key said.

"Suffering a serious heath scare helped to focus my mind on the things that are really important in my life”.

Key said the content of the exhibition would be nearly 50 watercolour paintings, which have been completed either on the spot or from his own photos in the studio.

The exhibition features many familiar, and not so familiar, images from Bundaberg and the surrounding district, gathered while participating in the U3A Outdoor Sketching Group.

There are also a number of subjects from the artist's own travels.

The exhibition will feature at the Charles Hazzard Gallery, 95C Walker S until October 1 from 10am to 3pm.