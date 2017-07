THE new exhibition for Bundaberg photographer Ray Peek opened at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery yesterday.

The exhibition showcases images taken by Mr Peek during his career.

Mr Peek was born in Gin Gin on July 7, 1930 and made a name for himself as a renowned photographer, winning prizes such as the Hasselblad Portrait Prize in 1986.

Many of the pieces are from people's own personal collections.