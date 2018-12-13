Menu
Radio broadcaster Ray Hadley speaks to the media during a press conference about his son in Sydney back in August. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Hadley’s son’s cocaine charge dismissed

13th Dec 2018 4:02 AM

A former police officer and the son of Sydney broadcaster Ray Hadley has had his drug possession charge dismissed on mental health grounds.

Daniel Hadley, 28, was charged with possessing a small amount of cocaine while off-duty at a pub in Rouse Hill in Sydney's northwest on August 3. His arrest followed a NSW Police professional standards investigation focused on prohibited drugs allegations.

At Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, magistrate Garry Still dismissed the charge under the Mental Health Act, discharging Hadley into the "care of a responsible person".

Daniel Hadley with Karl Stefanovic at his father’s 60th birthday party in Sydney. Picture: Damian Shawa
Hadley resigned as a senior constable after being charged.

Outside court, Ray Hadley said his son had been very good at hiding his post-traumatic stress disorder, stemming from his job as a police officer.

"We had no idea he was battling mentally with these issues and had been battling, according to his GP, for quite some time," he told reporters. "He's not going to come out of here saying: 'You beauty, I got a section 32 - I'm better', because he's not better."

Ray Hadley criticised the media attention on his son's case saying: "I'm the one in the media spotlight, not my son, so he's going to get on with his life best as he can."

The broadcaster said he would now use more of his airtime to discuss PTSD.

cocaine daniel hadley ray hadley

