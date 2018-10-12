Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rattler's continued delays have created questions about its financial status.
The Rattler's continued delays have created questions about its financial status. Donna Jones
Council News

Rattler delays force council to give guarantee to auditors

scott kovacevic
by
12th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE delays which stalled the Mary Valley Rattler's return for more than 300 days has forced Gympie Regional Council to give an assurance about the project to the Queensland's Audit Office.

Councillors endorsed 6-1 a letter of comfort being given to the Rattler Railway Company's board at their last ordinary meeting, with Cr Hilary Smerdon the lone vote against.

Cr Daryl Dodt was on leave, and Cr Glen Hartwig said he left to attend a personal matter.

A council spokeswoman said the letter was required under legislation.

 

Gympie Rattler getting ready.
Gympie Rattler getting ready. Renee Albrecht

"In light of the delays to the commencement of the Rattler Railway and the subsequent financial impact, the Queensland Audit Office, in accordance with normal practice, requested evidence to support the company's status in order to meet the auditor's obligations under Australian Auditing Standards," she said.

RELATED

* Mayor confident Rattler viable but won't exclude more costs

* REVEALED: Return of the Rattler, what was known and when

* WHO STUFFED UP? CEO's Rattler pitch raises questions

"The council, as 100 per cent owner of the Rattler Railway Company provided a Letter of Comfort in the format required and covers a period of 18 months from the date of the letter."

Letters of comfort are often used to assure financial bodies that obligations will be met.

They are not always legally binding.

As the letter of comfort was in committee, the exact contents of the letter or what obligation it relates to are unknown.

A QAO spokeswoman said confidentiality law means they are unable to release the document to the public.

auditors council delays mary valley rattler
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    MAJOR UPDATE: Bundy region braces for 100mm+ rainfall

    premium_icon MAJOR UPDATE: Bundy region braces for 100mm+ rainfall

    Weather THE heavens are expected to open again over an already-saturated region over the next few days.

    Bundy health boss condemns brawl in hospital emergency dept

    premium_icon Bundy health boss condemns brawl in hospital emergency dept

    Crime Adrian Pennington said violence was 'inexcusable'

    DICE WITH DEATH: Stranded sea snake becomes dog's play thing

    premium_icon DICE WITH DEATH: Stranded sea snake becomes dog's play thing

    Environment Walk along Bargara Beach quickly turns into dangerous morning

    Local Partners