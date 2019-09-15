Ratings: Usual suspects fail to fire in finals fiasco

What a shocker. What a howler. Anthony Seibold's side are down and out and there's little to smile about after being shafted by Parramatta in a lop-sided embarrassment of a final.

And there's not much to say for the individual performaces either.

This is how we saw it.

Anthony Milford struggled to get into the game. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Anthony Milford - 4

Sacked by Reed Mahoney trying to run on an early fifth tackle and never looked comfortable after that. Strong tackle to deny Waqa Blake midway through the first half but couldn't find enough space and got no help from him teammates. Neck troubles didn't help his cause either.

Corey Oates - 4

That grand final dream will have to wait. Oates tried hard but rarely got the ball outside of his trademark hit-ups.

Kotoni Staggs - 6

One of Brisbane's best but on a night like that, it's not saying much. Staggs busted through six tackles and made 22 of his own to finish streets ahead of his backline teammates.

Alex Glenn was played out of position and it showed. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Alex Glenn - 4

A forgettable effort from the veteran. Ruthlessly exposed by Parramatta's right edge attack with Blake Ferguson causing him plenty of headaches in the first half. Admittedly playing out of position but that won't take the sting out another finals thumping.

Jaymane Isaako - 5

Marking the NRL's best winger is no mean feat but Isaako played better than the stats show. Maika Sivo finished with two tries but he would've had two more were it not for first-half trysavers from Isaako. Made another big defensive play to kick off a crossfield kick his way but no opportunities in attack.

Darius Boyd - 3

Better in defence but again Darius showed too little with ball in hand. One nice dart out of dummy half can't plaster over a lack of attacking imagination and Brisbane must seriously consider how they play their skipper next year.

Jake Turpin - 3

Ouch. Brisbane's Mr Fix It saved his worst for last. Two runs for three metres and six missed tackles make for unhappy reading. When push comes to shove, Turpin's a hooker and his makeshift combination with Boyd cannot last.

Matthew Lodge was good enough. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Matt Lodge - 6

Was busy early on with two big runs in the opening set but couldn't do anything to stem the tide in his 46 minute shift. Decent return with 72m from eight runs and 22 tackles. Will be there with Fifita and Haas in future finals.

Andrew McCullough - 5

Got through his tackles and made a few nice runs in his 50-minute stay. One of the few Broncos who can hold their head up but whether he's the starting hooker next year is a different story.

Payne Haas - 7.5

Once again one of the few lights in a dim Brisbane performance. Haas was damaging in the final game of his breakout season, topping his side's tackle count, running for over 100m and breaking five tackles in a typically barnstorming game. Chalk this loss as valuable experience.

David Fifita - 6.5

Another tough performance from the young Maroon. 27 tackles and plenty of tough metres in a losing side. Imagine what he'll be like at 25 year old.

Matt Gillett - 5

Produced a crushing hit on Dylan Brown but very little to celebrate in a milestone game. 37 tackles but not much impact with ball in hand.

Joe Ofahengaue had an afternoon to forget. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Joe Ofahengaue - 2

Gave away a stupid penalty taking out Mitch Moses in the 15th minute and never got into the game. Barely scrapped 30m from his eight runs and put on report late in the piece to cap a sour effort at Bankwest Stadium.

James Segeyaro - 4

Little impact from the bench in his 30 minute stay, few nice tackles but nothing to write home about.

Thomas Flegler - 4

Made 15 tackles in just over 20 minutes but couldn't stem the Parramatta onslaught

Gehamat Shibasaki - N/A

One nice touch in his 14-minute stay.

Patrick Carrigan - 5

Tried hard from the pine and can hold his head high with 27 tackles in a 30-minute effort.