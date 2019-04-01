RATES: Less homes in trouble but may still go under hammer

IT'S that time of the year again where people who have failed to keep their rates up to date could risk losing it all.

Eight properties are currently hanging in limbo, faced with going under the hammer at a public auction if the owners fail to pay their overdue rates.

Under provisions of the Local Government Regulation 2012, owners whose rates have remained unpaid for three or more years face having the property associated with the outstanding fee sold at Public Auction, which will take place at 10am on Thursday, April 11 in the Civic Centre Supper Room, 190 Bourbong St.

The initial listing passed by the council in November identified 26 properties which had accumulated arrears of $377,483, which is a lesser amount compared to previous years.

Speaking when the initial motion was finalised in November, the council's finance spokesman councillor Steve Cooper said it was encouraging that this year's list was the lowest number of lots identified for sale in more than five years.

"At the same time last year, 43 properties with outstanding rates of $475,000 had been identified for sale with just three proceeding to auction. In the 2016 year 67 lots had been listed but on auction day only two were offered for sale,” he said.

"It is obvious that council's debt management and recovery processes are having a positive effect on the numbers of properties being identified for auction to recover outstanding rates.

"It is quite normal for the outstanding rates on a majority of properties - in excess of 90% - to be settled prior to auction.”

According to the council website, the current properties on the schedule are:

1/6 Pearl Court, Millbank

19 Telegraph Rd, Bundaberg East

8 Boundary St, Bundaberg South

122 Sims Rd, Kepnock

9/75 Sylvan Drive, Moore Park Beach

38 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach

88 Mullers Rd, Redridge

8 Beech Links Drive, Ashfield