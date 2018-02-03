Menu
Rates bill on the way to letterbox

The rates are coming
The rates are coming

HOLD on to your bank accounts, council rate notices for the half-year period ending June 30 will be dropping into letterboxes soon.

Ratepayers who pay in full by the due date will get a 10 per cent discount on general rates, less the council's pension rebate.

Anyone experiencing difficulty in paying their rates can contact the rates team to discuss payment options.

Council offers a number of payment options including making a payment online at bundaberg.qld.gov.au, direct debit, BPAY, internet banking, payment at any Australia Post outlet and by phone or mail.

Alternatively, you can pay in person at any of Council's Service Centres located at 190 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg; 169 Hughes Road, Bargara; 45 Churchill Street, Childers and 4 Dear Street, Gin Gin.

If you haven't already registered to receive your rates electronically via BPAY View and would like to do so for your next rate notice, you can find details on how to register at bundaberg.qld.gov.au by clicking on the 'Make a payment' tab on the Quick Links menu.

If you haven't received your rate notice by February 19, phone 1300 883 699.

Payments are due Friday, March 9.

