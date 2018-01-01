Rates and gender equality on Jane's agenda

LOWER rates, more transparent decision-making and more women within local government are just some of the items Division 8 candidate Jane Truscott will push for if elected to Bundaberg Regional Council.

With a by-election not yet called for the seat vacated by new Member for Bundaberg David Batt, Dr Truscott is wasting no time outlining her agenda.

The former One Nation Bundaberg candidate will face off against Steve Cooper and David Facer, who have also thrown their hats into the political cauldron for the council seat, with more candidates likely to emerge once official proceedings get under way.

Dr Truscott criticised council for not doing more to reduce rates, arguing that rate rises created hardship on families and disadvantaged businesses.

"We need to reduce the rate of increase so that rates are in line with the Consumer Price Index or Local Government Council Index,” she said.

"In 2017, Bundaberg Regional Council had the third highest rates among other comparable regional councils in Queensland.

"Ratepayers have been consistently confronted with rate increases above these indices.”

It seems her thoughts are not in line with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, who has previously maintained the 3.45 per cent rate rise this year was the lowest since the 2008 amalgamation and that local government was doing most of the heavy lifting when it came to driving the region's economy.

Dr Truscott also said she would fight for equal representation of men and women in local government administration and elected council.

She pointed out that women comprised only 25 per cent of the council's workforce while only two of the elected councillors were women.

"We need, now more than ever, a diverse council that can bring new and creative strategic planning and decision-making to chambers,” she said.

"Residents of our region deserve councillors with energy and stamina, coupled with a broad base of skills and knowledge to represent their division and the region without catering to special political or corporate interests.”

Dr Truscott said ratepayers were calling for greater transparency when it came to decision making.

"People want to have a greater say and to be listened to,” she said.

"This is especially important regarding major infrastructure projects such as the proposed level 5 hospital for Bundaberg.”