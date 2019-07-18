Rate rise, new spend: Council 2019-20 budget breakdown

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has signed off on its 2019-20 budget in Mundubbera, increasing general rates by 2 per cent, the "lowest rise since amalgamation," Mayor Rachel Chambers said.

According to Council's Budget Summary, this rate increase translates to an additional $150,000 in revenue for Council.

"This is not a budget with bells and whistles but a financially responsible one, backed by good data, prudent decision making and only the best of intentions," she said.

"We may be a small council by population standards, but make no mistake, as a region we have the strength, passion and determination to achieve our full potential.

"As Norman Peale stated, 'Empty pockets never held anyone back, only empty heads and empty hearts can do that'."

Departing CEO Gary Rinehart said there was "a little pressure here and there" involved in putting the document together and work was only completed late on Tuesday night.

"There was adversity at times but we saw a sense of teamwork come out of that," Mr Rinehart said.

"The important lesson is that next year's Budget starts tomorrow."

Summary

Charges

- A 2 per cent general rate increase. According to Cr Chambers, for residential properties, this translates to $78.90, or $2 per week.

- Sewerage utility charges: $605 for the first pedestal (i.e. toilet or flushing unit), up from $594 in 2018-19.

- Water utility charges: $620 for the access charge, $1.86 for each kilolitre consumed through water meter reads, up from $605 and $1.82 respectively in 2018-19.

- Kerbside garbage bin and disposal utility charges: $290 for each residential bin, $350 for each commercial bin, up from $285 and $342 in 2018-19 respectively.

- Natural resources levy: $55 per rateable assessment, up from $54 in 2018-19.

- Landfill management levy: $150 per rateable assessment, up from $124 in 2018-19.

- Local disaster management levy: $6 per rateable assessment, up from $5 in 2018-19.

- All charges and every levy except the local disaster management levy are subject to a 10 per cent discount if paid prior to the close of business on the due date specified on the Rate Notice.

Spending

- Council has a $43.2 million operational budget for 2019-20, of which $17.8 million is included for Council's capital works program.

- Within this $17.8 million, $10.6 million will be spent on roads and bridges, and $3.3 million on liveability projects.

- These projects include $100,000 for the installation of shade structures in Monto parks, $100,000 for the completion of the Mount Perry Walkway and welcome signs for Ban Ban Springs, $100,000 for improvements to Biggenden parks, $100,000 for the creation of a 'Bush Tucker Walk' at the RM Williams Bush Learning Centre in Eidsvold, $100,000 for recreational upgrades in Mundubbera, and $100,000 for irrigating Lions Park in Gayndah and improving kerbs and channels.

- $125,000 will be spent on Council's swimming pools and $150,000 on community halls.