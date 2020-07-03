RARE SIGHT: Whole families of elusive sea creatures spotted

Dugongs were spotted by those on board the Blue Dolphin Marine Tours vessel on Thursday.

PASSING boaties would be forgiven for thinking they'd spotted a group of mermaids off Hervey Bay.

A herd of six to eight dugongs was spotted on Thursday by the crew and guests on board Blue Dolphin Marine Tours.

Stunning footage of the encounter was captured by those on board.

Owner Peter Lynch said it was special to see so many dugongs together at once.

He said dolphins and whales were easier to spot, but dugongs were more challenging.

"We absolutely know they live here but they are harder to find," he said.

The graceful marine mammals are thought to be the inspiration behind seafaring tales of mermaids.

The calm and clear waters had made the animals, sometimes called sea cows, easier to spot, Mr Lynch said.

"We saw another couple today," he said.

"If the weather is good tomorrow, we'll look again.

"We just don't get them as often."