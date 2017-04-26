Rare shell at Bargara may have been an octopus's dinner

THE shell of a creature dubbed a "living fossil” has washed up on Nielson Park Beach.

Talia Pershouse and son Oakley, 3, were enjoying a day at the beach when they spotted the unusual find.

"We were on the beach near the skate park at Bargara just having a little adventure out with the kids and decided to have a look around in the water,” she said.

"As soon as I spotted it, I said to my partner 'wow that looks like a nautilus', but I didn't think that was possible.”

Queensland Museum curator of marine environments (molluscs) John Healy said the shell appeared to be from a Nautilus pompilius.

"There are only a handful of living species of nautilids - as few as four in the genus Nautilus (none really knows for sure - DNA may show more) and one in the genus Allonautilus (though this species is sometimes still included in the genus Nautilus),” he said.

WASHED UP: Oakley, 3, with a nautilus shell on Nielson Park Beach. Talia Pershouse

"The shell inside is pearly and often the outside layers of the shell are taken off by a machine to reveal the pearly layer - the shells are often engraved with patterns or figures, and sometimes even poems.

"The shells do wash ashore fairly regularly on certain beaches, though only in very small numbers and usually quite broken, so finding a whole shell is fairly rare.”

Dr Healy said there were different species of the shells that could be found on Queensland beaches.

"We get shells of three species washed ashore in Queensland - Nautilus pompilius, Nautilus macromphalus and Nautilus stenomphalus - the latter apparently only found in the deep waters off the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

"In far north Queensland, shells of all three of these species can get washed up.

"N. pompilius has a fairly wide distribution (from India to western Pacific), but N. macromphalus is mainly centred on New Caledonia.”

Dr Healy said if you cut a nautilus shell down the middle, you can see that it has many internal chambers and that the living animal lives in the last one.

"With growth, the animal makes these chambers periodically but eventually the last chamber is really the 'last' chamber (on maturity of the animal).

"The shell chambers are connected by a continuous piece of soft tissue which regulates the amount of liquid versus gas in the chambers and this is how the nautilus animal can regulate its buoyancy.

"Normally they live in very deep water during the day (300-400 metres) but rise into shallower water during the day to feed (on crabs mainly) and I understand that on New Caledonia the marine aquarium has living animals on display.”

WASHED UP: A nautilus shell on Nielson Park Beach. Talia Pershouse

Dr Healy said when the animal dies, the shell floats to the surface because of residual gas in the chambers.

"And then the prevailing winds and currents wash the nautilus shells around and sometimes they end up on our beaches,” he said.

Dr Healy said the Emperor Nautilus is the commonest species of living nautilid, although he said it's still a spectacular cephalopod mollusc (same group of molluscs as octopus, squid and cuttlefish, and the extinct ammonites).

Ammonites also had a chambered shell - the fossils are often cut in half to show the chambers.

There is no open umbilicus, which is why this shell can be identified as a Nautilus pompilius - all the other species of nautilids from Australian waters have an open umbilicus.

Dr Healy said it was possible the critter had been eaten by an octopus.

"There is a small hole visible - I would not be surprised if that hole might be an octopus drill hole, but if it is then we can be fairly sure the nautilus was eaten by an octopus,” he said.

"We have a number of shells in our collection at the museum which show such holes and so I think that nautiluses often fall prey to octopods, presumably while the poor old nautilus is looking for its lunch/dinner.

"Octopods often drill a small hole in a shell to inject their venom to knock out their prey - hence the shell hole.

"Sand snails and murex snails do the same thing to shells of their prey, but their drill holes are neater.”

Dr Healy said they were lovely animals and it was nice to know the ancient critters were still alive in our oceans.