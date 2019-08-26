Rare natural triplets born within an hour

THREE’S A CHARM: Indiana, Dakota and Hendrix are the first triplets born at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Photo Warren Lynam

THREE’S A CHARM: Indiana, Dakota and Hendrix are the first triplets born at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Photo Warren Lynam

IN A rare and "special situation", the first triplets to be born at Sunshine Coast University Hospital weren't the result of IVF.

Bianca Robertson, from Glasshouse Mountains, naturally gave birth to Indiana, Dakota and Hendrix last Thursday.

And the babies were out within 20 minutes of each other.

"I was asking the universe for twins and somewhere along the line I overshot," Mrs Robertson said.

"I feel really blessed, I've had great health and the team here has been amazing.

"It was a bit crazy, I went from having only one child to four children."

Thanks to an expansion of the hospital's neonatal unit, Mrs Robertson, husband Pete and son Maverick could stay together on the Coast for the triplets to be born at 34 weeks.

Neonatologist Dr Charles Kilburn said multiple births meant babies were often at least a few weeks premature and their blood sugar and breathing needed close monitoring.

"Now that we've got the facilities here we've gone from what you'd call a level 4 to a level 5 nursery," Dr Kilburn said.

"We've got additional staff and additional facilities to allow us to look after these smaller and younger babies locally rather than them to be transferred away to Brisbane.

"Natural triplets is a very uncommon, and very special situation."

All three babies weighed more than 2kg.

While Mrs Robertson was discharged from hospital yesterday, the babies will remain in the neonatal unit for a few weeks as they put on weight.

Mum and Dr Kilburn agreed the triplets were doing "fabulously" and not in need of assistance or drips.