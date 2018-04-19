Rare, key location in Buderim

HERE is a unique opportunity. Build yourself a lasting lifestyle home on over two acres of land in the heart of the Buderim foothills.

The existing three-bed, two-bath, two-car home is older but solidly built so renovating is a definite possibility.

There's room aplenty for whatever you can imagine - house of your dreams, landscaped gardens, swimming pool, even a tennis court perhaps. So, renovate or remove the existing dwelling and enjoy the land as a blank canvas for your own design.

Your other option would be to develop the land now and realise the potential in this current market. Be creative. Talk to a developer, if you're not already one yourself.

With this exceptional block of land you will

find the peace and serenity normally offered by acreage blocks out on the fringe of the Sunshine Coast.

The difference is that this block is situated in the very centre of all that the coast has to offer. Minutes to patrolled surf beaches, the iconic Headland Golf Club lies across the road, Woolworths, variety shops, medical, restaurants, are all within walking distance, as well as close proximity to the best schools on the coast .

There's also the Goodlife Community Centre just round the corner which offers a gym, squash courts, two pools, basketball stadium, conference facilities and a welcoming smile to all!

Just imagine coming home to an array of birdlife and cool breezes, space, exclusivity, let alone the peace and serenity this location offers. That has to be appealing to many.

This property provides exciting future development potential, otherwise an amazing oasis for the lifestyle home buyer who wants to keep the land for the future and decide on it as they please. It's as simple as walking the land and imagining for yourself.

BUDERIM

24-26 Golf Links Rd

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Features: Excellent location, over 8210sqm of land, future development potential, build your dream acreage home, peaceful and private

Price: Auction on site Saturday, April 28, at 2pm

Agent: Jodie McDonell at Century 21 On Duporth

Contact: 0419 762 309

Inspection: Saturday 10-10.45am