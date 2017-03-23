Rare guitar a memory of mum's Hawaiian passion

HAWAIIAN STYLE: James and Marie Freshwater (left) with their vintage guitars in the 1930s.

"BACK in those days, the Hawaiian style was like Justin Bieber is today.”

Guitar enthusiast Gav Hunter thought Christmas had come early when Stafford Freshwater walked through the doors of the Bout Time music shop.

In his hands, Mr Freshwater held an 80-year-old steel guitar owned by his mother.

It is the second such valuable vintage axe to emerge in Bundaberg in the last 12 months - two of only a handful still in Australia, Mr Hunter estimates.

In the 1930s, the Hawaiian craze had well and truly taken hold in Australia and Mr Freshwater's parents, James and Marie, were right on board.

Marie spent what would have been half a year's wages to order a 1936 National tri-cone steel guitar from the US with a colourful custom design on its shiny reverse.

A 1939 photo shows the couple and three friends, Gordon Hadyon, Noel Knight and Eva Babbs, decked out - leis and all - as a band which played at dances all across the Burnett region from their home in Kingaroy to Imbil, Murgon and Wondai.

For their children, Marie's guitar is a precious reminder of the past.

"As a kid, I was always at her to play it,” Mr Freshwater said.

He was looking to get it valued in preparation to sell it this year, but has since changed his mind and decided to hang onto the piece of history.

Mr Hunter said the instrument could be worth as much as $10,000, "maybe more”.

A very similar model from 1938 is on display in the Bout Time store on Targo St.

It is owned by Robyn Cox, whose father Thomas Robson bought the guitar in Brisbane when he returned from the war in 1946.

She heard it played for the first time in 50 years when she brought it into the shop to be restored last year.