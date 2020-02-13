$1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

Luxury property 13 Gibbons Ct, Agnes Water is for sale for more than $1 million.

A RARE gem has hit the property market that is architecturally designed for million-dollar views from every angle.

13 Gibbons Ct, Agnes Water, is for sale listed for $1,275,000 - a price real estate agent Bill Meade said was a bargain for the four-bedroom house.

Luxury property 13 Gibbons Ct features an infinity pool.

Mr Meade said the architect designed the property to give the best panoramic views along the east coast.

"The way he's designed the house you can have coffee on the terrace or have a barbecue in the evening and watch the western sun over the mountains," Mr Meade said.

"Or swim in the infinity edge pool and overlook the coastline of the Pacific Ocean."

The property boasts great views.

The house features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a kitchen fit for a chef with a butler's pantry.

Mr Meade said the house would make a good property to holiday in and rent out during the year.

The real estate agent says a property like this is very rare.

"This would be a very rare property, there wouldn't be many properties so well designed and laid out and presented in immaculate conditions," he said.

He said the property was worth in excess $2 million and in other locations would sell for multiple millions.

"We see the buyer grabbing a bargain," he said. He said the owners were keen to receive offers and were flexible on pricing.