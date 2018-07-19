Rare feat from Johnson puts Easts in finals position

MIDAS TOUCH: Jarrod Johnson in action against Wests before he kicked the winning field goal on Saturday.

LEAGUE: He helped Easts beat Wests on Saturday and now Jarrod Johnson wants to guide the Magpies to another goal - finals footy.

Johnson kept Easts two points clear in fifth, the last finals spot, after kicking a field goal with a minute to go in a 23-22 win over the Panthers in A-grade in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

The victory could now be the difference later in the season between whether Easts make the finals for the first time since 2014.

"Wests player Josh Tanner dropped it with two minutes to go,” Johnson revealed.

"I said to Jamie Lowien, our hooker, pass me the ball, I'll go for a field goal.

"But we didn't want Wests to know.

"Tyrone (Ward) put through a good ball and I was able to get it from 25 metres out.”

In the NRL, field goals are a regular occurrence with 27 this year in 122 games.

This isn't the case in the BRL with Johnson's field goal just the second this year.

The other was Ben Keelty's field goal in Hervey Bay's 17-16 win over Maryborough Brothers in round 9 with only five coming in the past three seasons.

Johnson said his field goals have led to significant results.

"I kicked one in the grand final of the Northern Districts Rugby League in 2003,” he said.

"Playing for South Kolan I think we defeated Biggenden up in Gladstone.”

Johnson is now hoping he can achieve similar feats with Easts.

"We're trying to win every game, the last four games (including last weekend),” he said.

"We hope to sneak into the top five.”

Easts need a minimum of two wins from the last three to make it through.

Johnson said the forwards for the club would play a major role in getting them there with Ross Larsen and Gordon James leading from the front in the past few games.

The Magpies face Hervey Bay on Saturday at Salter Oval.