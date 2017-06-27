25°
Rare disease leaves teen in a coma

Emma Reid
| 27th Jun 2017 7:09 AM
SUDDEN PAIN: Charlie-Kay Woods became unresponsibe when she was struck down.
SUDDEN PAIN: Charlie-Kay Woods became unresponsibe when she was struck down.

CHARLIE-Kay Woods went from a fun-loving teenage girl to laying unresponsive in a hospital bed within days.

Her Gin Gin family don't know what the future holds for the daughter and sister as she fights for life in a Brisbane hospital.

Doctors diagnosed Charlie-Kay with a rare form of acute hemorrhagic leukoencephalitis, a condition which attacks the protective covering of the nerve fibres in the brain and spinal cord.

When the protective covering known as the myelin sheath is damaged, nerve impulses slow or even stop, causing neurological problems.

Leonie Brady, a family friend, spoke with the NewsMail about the struggles Woods family is facing.

SUDDEN PAIN: Charlie-Kay was a fun loving teenager when she was struck down with a rare disease which left her unresponsive in a Brisbane hospital.
"The cause is unclear but may be from post infection (viral or bacterial) or from vaccination (MMR),” Mrs Brady said.

Charlie-Kay was described as a real tomboy growing up, always up to something, fun, mischievous and always laughing.

But the teen spent her 18th birthday in a coma, with her family by her side.

"The family will need as much help as they can possibly get (for future care),” Mrs Brady said.

SUDDEN PAIN: Charlie-Kay was a fun loving teenager when she was struck down with a rare disease which left her unresponsive in a Brisbane hospital.
It is not known how Charlie-Kay became sick but the disease took hold quickly causing inflammation to her brain.

She spent two weeks in hospital before being transferred to Brisbane and then five more weeks in ICU.

She has now reached the end of her treatment and there was nothing more the hospital can do, Ms Brady said.

For the last three weeks, Charlie-Kay has been in a ward and her family fears she will deteriorate more.

"She is currently unconscious and is out on the ward amongst other patients and the public with a compromised immune system,” Mrs Brady said.

Parents Wes and Jelena Woods along with family and friends need help to bring their daughter home to Gin Gin.

Family members have been travelling to Brisbane in rotation so Charlie-Kay is cared for 24/7.

TOMBOY: Charlie-Kay
"For Charlie-Kay to come home, she will need specialised medical equipment,” Mrs Brady said.

This includes but is not limited to a hospital bed, transport, accommodation with disability resources and respite care.

Mrs Brady said the family was attending many consultations with doctors and learning what to expect when Charlie-Kay returned home.

It is all coming at a cost for the large Gin Gin family and that is why Mrs Brady has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes to raise $200,000.

She said the fun loving smile of Charlie-Kay wouldn't be seen for sometime, if at all.

But she said the family and Charlie-Kay's friends wouldn't give up and let her become just another "number” in hospital.

Mrs Brady said the hospital agreed to transfer Charlie-Kay to Bundaberg and a Gin Gin doctor would treat her but the family wants to have their home set-up at Gin Gin first.

Topics:  acute hemorrhagic leukoencephalitis brisbane bundaberg charlie-kay woods coma demyelinating disease gin gin gofundme hospital illness jelena woods leonie brady wes woods

