Cyn Bodycote captured the roll cloud over Yamba yesterday.
Cyn Bodycote captured the roll cloud over Yamba yesterday. "Just wanted to send these amazing clouds that rolled in over Yamba on Wednesday afternoon." Cyn Bodycote
PHOTOS: Rare cloud phenomenon rolls into Valley

ebony stansfield
25th Oct 2018 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM

IF you were lucky enough to be near the coastline in the Valley yesterday you might have witnessed the rare occurrence of a roll cloud.

Peter Rose captured a photograph of the rare cloud during the Port of Yamba Yacht Club's Mid-week race in Yamba

"After the cloud passed the wind picked up considerably and the race was eventually abandoned, with a couple of yachts having troubles," he told The Daily Examiner.

However for those who missed this rarity many of our readers sent in their snaps to share.

 

Peter Rose captured this photo of the storm cloud over Yamba. Taken during the Port of Yamba Yacht Club midweek race. This photo was taken off the Iluka ferry wharf looking towards Yamba hill.
Peter Rose captured this photo of the storm cloud over Yamba. Taken during the Port of Yamba Yacht Club midweek race. This photo was taken off the Iluka ferry wharf looking towards Yamba hill. Peter Rose

 

 

North Coast Storm Chasers' Antonio Parancin told the Northern Star the roll cloud was an uncommon things to see weather wise.

Roll clouds were officially introduced into the International Cloud Atlas recently as a species called volutus.

WeatherOnline said the cloud is located along the gust front and most frequently observed on the leaking edge of a line of thunderstorms, cold front or line squalls.

