'Rapunzel' lopping her locks

TIME TO CHOP: Eight-year-old Willow Stuhmcke is raising money in the World's Greatest Shave with her sixth ever haircut. Her hair is currently one metre long and will be cut to shoulder length. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE nickname Rapunzel will be gone for eight-year-old Willow Stuhmcke after she cuts her hair for the first time next month.

Willow is a little nervous knowing that her calf-length hair will be chopped to shoulder length for the World's Greatest Shave.

But her mum Zoe Kruger said she was mostly brave as it was her own choice.

"We have spoken about it year on and off and now is the right time,” she said.

"It will be about 80cm that will come off.”

The Bundaberg East State School Year 3 student said she decided to cut her hair and doing it for a good cause made it even more special.

"My hair is longer than my arms,” Willow said.

"It has really kept me happy, but I'm happy I can help others.”

When asked if she knew where the money raised would go, the youngster cheerfully replied "It will go to help people with blood cancer.

"It's not all about just making money, it's about helping people,” she said.

Her hair will be cut at Signature Hair on March 16.

Zoe said the length of her daughter's hair drew a lot of attention, with people asking how it was managed and how heavy it was.

"We plan to take a set of scales to weigh it,” she said.

"There was no rule book on when to cut your child's hair and I never really thought about it.

"It was a good 12 months of talking about it and we are ready now.”

And just like the fairytale, Willow will have a happy ending knowing her hair will be turned into a wig for a cancer patient.

To make a donation to Willow, go to http://bit.ly/2CGFeNq or phone Signature Hair.