Serial rapist Rocky bound after 13 years in jail

A DANGEROUS Rockhampton rapist, released after more than 13 years in jail for sexually attacking three strangers in a six-month rampage, was caught masturbating in a shopping centre car park in January.

A 20-year-old woman saw Peter Scott Griffin masturbating on January 3 at Stockland in North Rockhampton, resulting in his readmission to jail for another three months' for committing an indecent act in a public place and contravening his supervision order.

Now the 45-year-old is to be released again, first to Wacol at Ipswich for treatment under a Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act order, but he then plans to return to Rockhampton.

Psychiatrist Scott Harden told Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday that Griffin, who had a hatred of women, felt sexual impulses when he was under stress.

He said Griffin recognised he was at high risk of reoffending in January so he had masturbated to relieve the sexual tension he felt.

Dr Harden said Griffin appreciated that was not the ideal way to cope but at least he was recognising the risk. He said it would be worrying behaviour if there was an element of the exhibitionism Griffin had displayed when he was younger.

The psychiatrist said getting the balance right between supervision and one-on-one counselling was critical to Griffin's release. He said Griffin's sexual behaviour was more likely to be based on previous trauma and sexual abuse than libido.

Psychiatrist Josephine Sundin said Griffin used sex as a way to cope with "negative emotionality" and impulsivity. She said he must complete the sexual offender maintenance program on release and have independent psychiatric treatment to reduce his risk of reoffending.

Roberta Embrey, who manages high-risk prisoners within Queensland Corrective Services, said the program was offered at Ipswich, Brisbane and Logan but was not available in Rockhampton. She said if Griffin wanted to return to Rockhampton, officials would work with him to find appropriate support there.

Justice Martin Daubney said psychiatrists' suggestion of treating Griffin with an anti-libido drug should be explored when he began treatment on release.

PREDATOR'S CHRONICLE