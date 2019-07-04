Rankin wins pro-am in Maryborough after slow start

EYE IN: Brett Rankin, winner of the 2019 Carriers Arms Hotel-Motel Maryborough Pro-Am held at the Maryborough Golf Course.

GOLF: Overcast conditions and passing showers of rain settled in for the final round of the Carriers Arms Hotel-Motel Maryborough Pro-Am.

Brett Rankin started the day two shots behind the overnight leader Doug Klein and shot the low round of the tournament eight-under par 62 to claim victory by three shots from Victorian Adam Burdett.

Queenslander Rankin didn't get off to a great start, making a bogey on his opening hole.

He then consolidated, making an eagle on the fifth followed by two birdies on the sixth and seventh.

He was strong through the back nine holes for four-under par 32, eventually completing the front nine four-under under par 30, with a tournament total of 11-under par 129.

"I didn't get off to the start I wanted, with a plugged ball in the bunker which resulted in a bogey,” Rankin said.

"I found something with my putter out there and kept it going throughout the round, I also drove the ball well which set-up a number of opportunities.

"I'm thrilled to get the win here in Maryborough and now I'm looking forward to a few days off.”

Runner-up Adam Burdett fired a second consecutive round of four-under 66 and a tournament total of eight-under par 132.

"I played well all day the highlight being two eagles on the fifth and 15th holes,” Burdett said.

"The only bogey I had for the tournament was on my final hole today, I knew I couldn't catch Brett Rankin and lost my focus for a moment.”

Finishing in outright third position was Queenslander Luke Paroz with rounds of 68, 65 and tournament total of seven-under par 133.

Professionals will now enjoy a well-earned break ahead of the next event on the Ladbrokes PGA Pro-Am Series schedule - the Property and Innovative Planning Solutions Headland Pro-Am on Wednesday July 10.