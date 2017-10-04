Rangers investigating croc sighting at 1770

A MAN claims he spotted a crocodile while canoeing at Seventeen Seventy today.
Department of Environment and Heritage Protection agency confirmed a man had reported seeing a 3m croc.
Wildlife officers from the EHP are investigating.
A member of the public contacted the department this morning and reported seeing the animal swimming in Bustard Bay.
The person was in an outrigger canoe at the time and said the crocodile was about 20m away.
He told EHP the crocodile did not appear to approach or follow his vessel, and went under water when the vessel was close.
Crocodiles are highly mobile animals and often use the ocean to travel long distances.
Agnes Water is considered atypical habitat for crocodiles, as it is south of the Boyne River in Gladstone.
Any crocodiles found south of the Boyne are automatically targeted for removal.
An EHP spokeswoman said recent sighting warning signs would be set up in the area.
She thanked the member of the public for swiftly reporting the crocodile to the department.
Crocodile sightings can be reported to EHP on 1300 130 372. The department investigates all crocodile reports it receives.
EHP said it was vital that residents and visitors be "Crocwise" in areas where crocodiles have been reported.
In particular:
- Obey croc warning signs
- Don't swim or let domestic pets swim in waters where crocs may live
- Be aware that crocodiles also swim in the ocean
- Stand back from the water when fishing or cast netting
- Never provoke, harass or feed crocs
- Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near the water, a camp site or boat ramp
- Never interfere with or fish or boat near crocodile traps
- Always supervise children
Click here information on being Crocwise is available at
Click here to watch safety videos for people who may be fishing or boating: